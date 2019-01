At tomorrow’s product launch , Google is expected to unveil its new Pixel phone, along with the Amazon Echo competitor Google Home, a Chromecast with 4K video, and the Daydream VR headset.

Last week, we saw leaked photos of the Pixel phone—which is expected to replace Google’s Nexus line—that indicated the device will come in two sizes. A new set of images seems to show both Pixel models next to each other: