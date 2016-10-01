Report: Donald Trump could have avoided paying taxes for up to 18 years

One of the biggest scoops about Donald Trump just landed—the Republican nominee declared such an enormous loss on his 1995 income tax returns that it “could have allowed him to legally avoid paying any federal income taxes for up to 18 years,” reports the New York Times. Due to mismanagement of his casinos in Atlantic City, the failure of his short-lived Trump Shuttle airline, and his badly timed acquisition of the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, Trump reported a $916 million loss on his 1995 return, according to tax returns obtained by the Times. One of the most interesting details in the story—the documents were mailed to Times reporter Susanne Craig using a Trump Tower return address.