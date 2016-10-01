Netflix hit by rare outage as streamers flock to “Luke Cage”

Most shows want to break records, but this one may have actually broken Netflix .

Viewers were embroiled in a collective panic attack today after the streaming service conked out at the worst possible time—during the opening weekend of a new Marvel TV series. Countless viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations after problems with their Netflix streams left them unable to binge-watch the new superhero show Luke Cage. Many speculated that high demand for the program, which stars Mike Colter in the title role, led to the outage.

About two hours after acknowledging the issue on Saturday afternoon, Netflix said in a tweet that it was back online:

And we’re back! The streaming issues we reported are now resolved. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 1, 2016

[Photo: Netflix]