People are already lining up to go to Mars, and SpaceX thinks that’s “so awesome”

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

In a tweet earlier today, the head of comms for Elon Musk’s SpaceX said the company has received hundreds of emails from people volunteering to go to Mars since it unveiled its ultra-ambitious Earth-to-Mars road map earlier this week. Of course, I’ll commit to anything by email, too, as long as it’s far enough off in the future. That reminds me—don’t I have a wedding tonight?  

