The cable TV industry isn’t exciting enough for a trade show anymore

After 65 years, the INTX trade show—formerly called the Cable Show—is shutting down, according to DSL Reports. The annual confab of cable industry executives, engineers, and technicians was apparently suffering from a drop in attendance. The event tried to spice things up in 2014 by rebranding itself as the Internet and Television Expo.
Thirty years ago, cable television was the apex of media technology, but it feels decidedly less buzzy in the age of apps, smartphones, and Elon Musk’s rocket ships.
Here’s a farewell note from INTX’s website.