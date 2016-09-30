How to hold an anti-Airbnb parade—New Orleans style!

New Orleans residents opposed to Airbnb -style short-term rentals are planning to call attention to the issue on Sunday with a time-tested Crescent City tradition: a neighborhood parade featuring the Treme Brass Band.

Vacation rentals have been controversial in the tourist-heavy city, where the City Council is slated to vote on legislation regulating such offerings on Thursday. Many residents saying they raise rents and pull houses and apartments out of an already tight housing market, while filling residential neighborhoods with rowdy visitors. Others say Airbnb and similar sites enable them to continue to afford rising rents, flood insurance payments, and other costs in the gentrifying city.