Afternoon roundup: Costco to pay for selling fake Tiffany rings, Philippines president likens himself to Hitler

• California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a bill that allows cars with no drivers or driver controls to test in certain areas , a big gain for autonomous vehicle companies.

• Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte seemingly compared himself to Hitler, saying he’d be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts.

• Newsweek’s website was hacked and temporarily inaccessible in the wake of a cover story on Donald Trump’s alleged violation of the Cuba embargo.

• Enterprise data storage company Nutanix had a strong IPO yesterday, raising $238 million in its NASDAQ debut.

• A federal jury says Costco should pay up to the tune of $5.5 million after selling customers fake Tiffany diamond engagement rings. Buyer beware.