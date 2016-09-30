California approves testing of driverless cars—this time, no driver required

The state previously allowed autonomous-car testing on public roads, provided a driver was in the driver’s seat and the car was equipped with a steering wheel, a brake pedal, and an accelerator. Now, California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a bill that permits testing of cars without drivers or driver controls in specific locations.
Specifically, the tests will be permitted “only at a privately owned business park designated by the [Contra Costa Transportation] authority, inclusive of public roads within the designated business park, and at a GoMentum Station located within the boundaries of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station.”
[Photo: Google]