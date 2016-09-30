Newsweek suffers “massive” cyberattack after publishing investigative report about Donald Trump

Newsweek was the victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack last night after it published a critical article about Donald Trump , reports Talking Points Memo . The magazine’s cover story this week detailed how Donald Trump’s companies allegedly violated the Cuban embargo.

Yesterday, after the article was published, Newsweek began experiencing the attack, which made the site temporarily inaccessible. Fast Company reached out to the magazine for more information. Editor-in-chief Jim Impoco provided this statement:

Last night we were on the receiving end of what our IT chief called a “massive” DDoS (denial of service) attack. The site was down for hours at a time when Kurt Eichenwald’s story detailing how Donald Trump’s company broke the law by violating the U.S. trade embargo against Cuba, was being covered extensively by prominent cable news programs. Our IT team is still investigating.

News: The reason ppl couldnt read #TrumpInCuba piece late yesterday is that hackers launched a major attack on Newsweek after it was posted. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 30, 2016

The website seems to be back up and running.