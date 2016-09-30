This week in fintech

Money tech can be hard to follow, iterative, and boring. To spare you from having to read about it yourself, we put together a list of some of the launches, funds raised, and headlines that hit this week:

• MasterCard launched a developer API to give businesses the ability to accept MasterPass, its digital payment knockoff of Apple Pay.

• Online-only bank Simple re-emerged into public consciousness with the launch of shared accounts.

• Millennial-focused investment app Robinhood debuted a new $10 monthly membership that gives customers extended investment hours and fast access to additional capital.

• International remittance app Remitly raised $38 million and is expanding further into Latin America.

• ClearExchange, the company that big banks are partnering with to compete with peer-to-peer payment app Venmo, signed on Citibank this week. So far, the peer-to-peer network includes Wells Fargo, J.P Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Bank of America, and Capital One.