advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This week in fintech

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Money tech can be hard to follow, iterative, and boring. To spare you from having to read about it yourself, we put together a list of some of the launches, funds raised, and headlines that hit this week: 

MasterCard launched a developer API to give businesses the ability to accept MasterPass, its digital payment knockoff of Apple Pay. 

• Online-only bank Simple re-emerged into public consciousness with the launch of shared accounts

• Millennial-focused investment app Robinhood debuted a new $10 monthly membership that gives customers extended investment hours and fast access to additional capital. 

• International remittance app Remitly raised $38 million and is expanding further into Latin America.  

• ClearExchange, the company that big banks are partnering with to compete with peer-to-peer payment app Venmo, signed on Citibank this week. So far, the peer-to-peer network includes Wells Fargo, J.P Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Bank of America, and Capital One.  

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life