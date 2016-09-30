The man leading Hillary Clinton’s get-out-the-vote effort is a Silicon Valley CEO

Donnie Fowler, the founder and CEO of Dogpatch Strategies, a consulting firm that works with tech firms, has been picked by the Democratic National Committee with leading the effort to get voters to the polls for Hillary Clinton on November 8. He told Politico that the main difference between the campaigns is that Donald Trump is great at marketing but lacks a sales team—”nobody to go to the voter and make the sale. And Hillary has a very deep and sophisticated sales team.”