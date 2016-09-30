Yahoo hack not directly “state-sponsored,” says security firm

According to Arizona-based security firm InfoArmor , the recently reported massive Yahoo hack wasn’t directly carried by state-sponsored hackers but by a commercial group that sold the data both to a government-sponsored buyer and to spammers.

The organization, which InfoArmor calls Group E, is a “group of professional blackhats from Eastern Europe,” the company says. The group hasn’t made the data available on darknet marketplaces, despite claims on some forums to offer Yahoo data for sale, according to InfoArmor.