After 12 years of chasing it, Rosetta crash-lands on a comet

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Rosetta spacecraft crash-landed on a comet after 12 years of chasing it across the universe, said the European Space Agency today. When Rosetta landed, scientists at the control center in Germany embraced and clapped, reports Reuters. And ESA director general Jan Woerner expressed his appreciation on Twitter:

Here’s the video:

And here’s the sequence of images captured by Rosetta just before it landed, via the ESA:

