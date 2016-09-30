More trouble on the horizon in Europe for WhatsApp in the wake of its flip-flop on sharing data

Earlier this week, officials in Hamburg ordered Facebook to stop collecting data on WhatsApp users in Germany in the wake of the messaging app’s controversial decision to change its mind and start sharing such data with Facebook.

Now the U.K.’s data protection watchdog seems poised to take action, reports TechCrunch. In an interview with BBC’s PM program on Radio 4 on Thursday, information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said her office is probing the data-sharing arrangement after hearing from lots of angry WhatsApp users: “There’s a lot of anger out there. And again it goes back to promises, commitment, fairness, and transparency. We have launched an investigation into the data sharing, remembering that in 2014 when Facebook bought WhatsApp there was a commitment made that between the two companies they would not share information.”