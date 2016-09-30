Report: The next iPhones could feature OLED screens

The rumors could be true about the next iPhone, dubbed iPhone 8, looking radically different. To date, all iPhones use LCD display technology but the next one could feature OLED displays, according to a Bloomberg report that Apple is in negotiations with Sharp to produce organic LED displays for its next line of smartphones. For non-device geeks, OLED is superior to LCD in that it has better contrast ratios due to its lack of a backlight and much less power drain. Currently, the only Apple device to use the technology is the Apple Watch, notes 9to5Mac.