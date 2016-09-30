To protect endangered species, rangers are applying the technology used in online poker

Protecting endangered species from poachers has been a losing battle in recent years—the number of African elephants plummeted by 20% between 2006 and 2015 due to a increase in ivory poaching—so conservationists and researchers are turning to some high-tech tools to help them. They are using artificial intelligence and game theory algorithms used in online poker to help track down poachers.
“We’re trying to predict future poacher attacks or where poachers may strike next based on what we have observed in the past on our patrols,” Milind Tambe from the University of Southern California, whose team is developing technology dubbed the Protection Assistant for Wildlife Security (PAWS), tells Reuters.