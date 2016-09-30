Blue Origin will test its “crew escape” system during its rocket launch next week

Blue Origin, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s commercial spaceflight company, will test its “crew escape” system during the next launch of its New Shepard rocket on October 4 at 10:50 a.m. (EST), which will be live-streamed on its site. “A solid rocket motor fires for two seconds, quickly separating the crew capsule away from the booster,” says the narrator in a video describing the procedure, reports Space.com. “Once away, the capsule enters a standard descent profile, deploying drogue and main parachutes before coasting down to a landing.”