Marc Andreessen says he feels “50 pounds lighter” since quitting Twitter last week

Venture capital investor Marc Andreessen, who abruptly quit Twitter last week, says that he feels “50 pounds lighter” and “free as a bird” since quitting the platform last week. He was talking at the Strictly VC event in Palo Alto when he made the remarks, reports TechCrunch. The investor also defended his firm Andreessen Horowitz‘s track record, though admitting that even “the best venture capitalists in the world still strike out most of the time. That’s just the nature of the beast.“