Evening intel: Robot babysitters, AOL does something right, a mansplainer apologizes

• Meet iPal, a three-foot-tall humanoid robot designed to look after children ages three to eight for several hours unsupervised.

• AOL’s new email app, Alto, has several surprisingly handy features, the most notable of which is the Dashboard, which picks out flights, calendar events, hotel bookings, shipments, and more.

• The WSJ contributor who advised women in tech to hide their genders online as a way of combating sexism has apologized after a day of backlash.

• The British fashion brand Asos is the center of a scathing BuzzFeed exposé that accuses the company of mistreating its warehouse workers.

• The FCC has temporarily backed down from a plan to force cable companies to “unlock” their set-top boxes, and Comcast couldn’t be happier.