Comcast is pretty stoked that the FCC’s cable-box plan fell through

The Philadelphia cable giant applauded the FCC today after Chairman Tom Wheeler backed off of his set-top box proposal at the last minute, saying it wasn’t quite ready for a vote.

David Cohen, Comcast’s senior executive VP, said in a statement that Wheeler made the right decision and should allow more time to iron out the kinks. “This is an extremely complicated and technical item that should not be adopted without the opportunity for expert and public input,” Cohen said.

The proposal would have forced cable and satellite TV providers to “unlock” their set-top boxes and let third-party companies like Google offer TV programming through apps. Box rental fees are said to cost consumers an estimated $231 a year. Read Cohen’s full statement.