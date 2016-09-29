If you vote for Jill Stein, prepare to incur the wrath of these “Star Trek” actors

A broad coalition of actors, writers, and directors connected to the Star Trek universe have their names attached to an open letter urging fans of the science-fiction franchise to vote for Hillary Clinton in November and resist the urge to pick a third-party candidate. The letter was posted today on a Facebook page called “Trek Against Trump.”

“We have heard people say they will vote Green or Libertarian or not at all because the two major candidates are equally flawed. That is both illogical and inaccurate. Either Secretary Clinton or Mr. Trump will occupy the White House. One is an amateur with a contemptuous ignorance of national laws and international realities, while the other has devoted her life to public service, and has deep and valuable experience with the proven ability to work with Congress to pass desperately needed legislation.”

J.J. Abrams, Brent Spiner, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana are among the names attached to the letter, in addition to actors associated with nearly every Trek incarnation.

Normally, I wouldn’t urge anyone to read the comments, but read the comments: There are more than 150 so far, and not everyone is happy about the Star Fleet elite ostensibly defending the two-party status quo. Look, I get it, but the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few—that’s kind of a basic Star Trek thing.