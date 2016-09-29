VC makes naive error, pays deeply in shame and tears

Yesterday, the “Experts” section of the Wall Street Journal posted an opinion piece by John Greathouse in which even the headline induced rage: “Why Women in Tech Might Consider Just Using Their Initials Online.” The body of the post didn’t add much nuance.

Unsurprisingly, the internet reacted. Angry readers were quick to flood Twitter with comments, explaining to Greathouse, a venture capitalist, that asking women to mask their gender online is not solving the problem of sexism in tech—it’s admitting defeat.

A day has gone by and now it seems Greathouse agrees. He recently posted this apology on Twitter: