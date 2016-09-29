This scathing exposé reveals how Asos treats its warehouse staff

Today, BuzzFeed published a long-form story, based on three months of reporting, about how the British online fashion brand Asos treats its U.K. warehouse staff. Workers describe being unable to take regular toilet breaks or water breaks for fear of missing targets; some have had their contracts terminated because they were ill or tending to a sick relative.
In the U.S., Gawker published similar stories about Amazon‘s warehouse practices. It’s possible that Asos modeled its warehouse after Amazon’s, since founder Nick Robertson said he wanted his company to become the “Amazon of fashion.”