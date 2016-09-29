Soon, our kids will have robot babysitters

We got a taste for what this will look like at the RoboBusiness exhibit in California. iPal, a 3-foot-tall humanoid robot, is designed to look after children ages 3 to 8 for several hours unsupervised. It is created by a robotics company called Avatar Mind, which is based out of Nanjing, Shenzhen, and Silicon Valley.
The Guardian asked experts what they thought of iPal and the consensus seemed to be that it is a terrible idea. As a temporary amusement, robots can be fun and educational, but child development experts worry that robotic nannies will not provide children with the emotional support they require.
[Image via Avatar Mind]