Facebook wants to boost your marketing career for the low, low price of your soul

Blueprint launched last year as a training tool for marketers. Now Facebook is offering a certification program to validate that you’re a professional who’s fluent in Blueprint.

That sounds harmless enough, except the process for getting it makes the SATs look like a free-for-all. Mainly, you have to let Facebook peer into your eyes, your home, and deep into your everlasting soul. Oh, and there’s also a test you have to take, administered by Pearson, and a $150 fee. But hey, all in the name of your marketing career.

This uncomfortably upbeat instructional video feels like a dark and inscrutable metaphor for the dystopian fate that awaits all of humanity, but it technically isn’t.