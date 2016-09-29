In the race to automated cars, do not ignore the automated pizza

Uber, Google, Tesla, and GM all are at work on autonomous vehicles, an innovation that is expected to remake our city infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a startup called Zume has been working on a more humble but no less important project: the automated pizza. As NPR explains:
Here’s how it works. A customer places an order on the app. Inside the Zume factory, a team of mostly robots assemble the 14-inch pies, which get loaded par-baked–or partially baked–each into its own oven.
Whether the truck has five pies or 56, it needs just one human worker—to drive, slice, and deliver to your doorstep.
[Photo: Zume]