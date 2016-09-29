In the race to automated cars, do not ignore the automated pizza

Meanwhile, a startup called Zume has been working on a more humble but no less important project: the automated pizza. As NPR explains:

Here’s how it works. A customer places an order on the app. Inside the Zume factory, a team of mostly robots assemble the 14-inch pies, which get loaded par-baked–or partially baked–each into its own oven.

Whether the truck has five pies or 56, it needs just one human worker—to drive, slice, and deliver to your doorstep.