Deloitte has a team of 5,000 promoting use of Apple gear in enterprise clients

We wrote here recently about the inner workings of Apple’s app-making partnership with IBM, which might end up placing more Apple devices in the workplace. Apple also has deals with SAP and Cisco. Now it’s linked up with the global consulting firm Deloitte to further establish iDevices in the enterprise, the Associated Press reports. Deloitte consultants will help clients use Apple devices like the iPhone and the iPad for specialized business tasks like insurance claims adjusting and retail sales management, the companies say.