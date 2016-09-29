Why did it take so darn long for Congress to provide funds to fight Zika? 

Funds to stop the spread of Zika, a virus that can be passed from a pregnant women to the fetus and cause serious birth defects, took a very long time to come by. In that time, 23,135 cases were confirmed in the U.S.. A few reasons for the delay:
* President Barack Obama requested $1.9 billion in February (you read that right, February), but Republicans controlling Congress acted slowly on the request on account of a fight on Capitol Hill.
* Republicans attached restrictions on any of the money going to Planned Parenthood in Puerto Rico. Democrats blocked the $1.1 billion measure. As a result, $650 million needed to be shifted from elsewhere, including from the fight against Ebola.
* The seven-week summer break.
It took 233 days.
There are now 23,135 cases — at least.
But Congress finally passed $1.1B in Zika funding.https://t.co/ThZRHR1O4a
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 29, 2016