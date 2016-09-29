Afternoon roundup: IBM snaps up financial consulting firm, 1 dead in NJ Transit crash

• Last week’s bombing in Aleppo, Syria by the Russia-backed Syrian government has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, with almost no medical care accessible in the city. Reuters reports the U.S. is “on the verge of ending its Syria diplomacy with Russia and is looking at new options on how it might seek to end the 5 and 1/2 year civil war.”

• IBM has acquired consulting firm Promontory Financial Group to help train Watson to advise banks on regulatory issues.

• 1 dead, possibly 100 injured after a New Jersey Transit train crashed in the Hoboken terminal on Thursday morning.

• Google has rebranded its Google Apps for Work with a new name, G Suite. Watch the video here:

• Make sure to check this list before you take a selfie at the voting booth, or you could be breaking the law.