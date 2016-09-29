Trump’s transition team will meet with tech industry groups next week in Washington

Up to now, Donald Trump hasn’t had much of a relationship with the tech industry—he hasn’t raised much money from that sector, has few prominent supporters (aside from investor Peter Thiel), and hasn’t traveled to Silicon Valley to schmooze industry leaders. But next week, the head of his transition team, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, will host a meeting in Washington, D.C. between some of Trump’s advisers and trade group reps from the Information Technology Industry Council and the Internet Association, reports Politico‘s Morning Tech newsletter. Those groups may not be household names but they represent industry giants like Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft.
