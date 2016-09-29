Is it legal to take a selfie in the voting booth in your state?

New Hampshire’s ban on voting booth selfies is unconstitutional, according to a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Boston . In a strongly-worded opinion, the court ruled that the state’s law which made such selfies a crime, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, was “like burning down the house to roast the pig.”

“Voting is an act of extraordinary importance,” said William Christie, a co-counsel on the case, adding “And it is because of this importance that the First Amendment also ensures that citizens are free to communicate their experiences at the polls, including the people for whom they voted if they so wish.”

Here is a map, via NBC News, showing which states allow selfies and which ones don’t allow it: