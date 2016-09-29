NJ Transit train crash in Hoboken kills at least one person, injures 100 

Here’s what we know so far about the crash of a Pascack Valley Line train in the Hoboken terminal, which took place at around 8:30-8:45 this morning:

• About 100 people have been injured, with “multiple critical injuries,” according to an NJ Transit spokeswoman. Only one has been confirmed dead. (Earlier reports had said three.)

• The train appears to have gone through a bumper stop at the end of the track, crashing between the platform and the station’s waiting area.

Unbelievable scene in Hoboken right now. Train crashed and went straight through the platform into the station. pic.twitter.com/NK2GDkkQA6 — Chris Lantero (@Chris_Lantero) September 29, 2016

• Passengers claimed the train wasn’t slowing down as it pulled into Hoboken station. One person who was in the fifth car told the New York Times the crash felt like “a major skid.”

• The cause of the crash is still not clear, though law enforcement officials say it was likely “accidental or caused by operator error.”