Federal contractors must now offer paid sick leave to employees

By Sarah Kessler

About 40% of private-sector employees don’t get paid if they take a day off to recover from illness or care for a sick child. Under a new Labor Department rule, employees involved in contracts for the federal government–an estimated 1.1 million people–will receive at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they work, for up to seven days of sick leave each year.

