West Elm stores are getting Sonos listening rooms (and speakers, of course)

Sonos may have just opened its own flagship store in New York a few months ago, but their retail strategy doesn’t stop there: Today, Sonos announced a partnership with West Elm that will see Sonos speakers and components sold in West Elm Stores, many of which will be outfitted with new “Listening Labs” that enable customers to hear the high-fidelity wireless sound systems for themselves.

The design-centric home retailer–which also offers interior design consultation and in-home installation services–is not just adding sound and music to its repertoire of products, but training its staff to help customers understand the role that sound plays in the design of one’s home.

“This is not a product addition,” West Elm president Jim Brett told Fast Company. “This is about the way that we see ourselves being involved in people’s lives.”