Steve Case endorses Hillary Clinton, saying her policies are better for innovative technology and startups

Case is a cofounder of America Online and the chairman and chief executive of venture capital firm Revolution. Until now, he has avoided endorsing political candidates. “I’ve wanted to be nonpartisan, able to work with people on both sides of the aisle,” he explained in a Washington Post op-ed that announced his support for Clinton.

In addition to believing Clinton is better for the economy, startups in particular, Case says he supports her efforts to expand STEM education, her belief in controlling the deficit, and her stance on immigration.“Trump’s harsh policies will cost us jobs,” he wrote, “and his even harsher rhetoric will chase away immigrant families whose children could grow up to be the next Steve Jobs (whose father was a Syrian refugee) or Sergey Brin (an immigrant himself).”