Morning intel: Facebook at Work to launch October 10, hackers circle voter registration sites

• The FBI has detected hackers “poking around” voter registration sites in more than a dozen states , CNN reports . As with previous breaches to DNC servers and cell phones, the hackers are believed to be backed by the Russian government.

• Spotify, which just launched in Japan, is reportedly in talks to acquire SoundCloud, according to the Financial Times. If such a deal were to happen, it could give Spotify a huge boost in users compared to Apple Music.

• In keeping with earlier reports, TechCrunch says Facebook has sent out invites for an October 10 launch event in London to debut its Slack competitor, Facebook at Work.

• For its upcoming coworking spaces in Detroit, WeWork signed leases that include a profit-sharing component, to accommodate fluctuating real estate prices.

• The Lose It diet app can now identify what you’re eating and its calorie count as you’re eating it, with a new beta feature called “Snap It” that uses computer vision. Here’s how it worked for us.

• So you want to edit your friends’ taste in music. The updated Pacemaker app lets you tweak and share not just your mixtapes, but also those of your friends.