Morning intel: Facebook at Work to launch October 10, hackers circle voter registration sites

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• The FBI has detected hackers “poking around” voter registration sites in more than a dozen states, CNN reports. As with previous breaches to DNC servers and cell phones, the hackers are believed to be backed by the Russian government. 

Spotify, which just launched in Japan, is reportedly in talks to acquire SoundCloud, according to the Financial Times. If such a deal were to happen, it could give Spotify a huge boost in users compared to Apple Music. 

• In keeping with earlier reports, TechCrunch says Facebook has sent out invites for an October 10 launch event in London to debut its Slack competitor, Facebook at Work

• For its upcoming coworking spaces in Detroit, WeWork signed leases that include a profit-sharing component, to accommodate fluctuating real estate prices. 

• The Lose It diet app can now identify what you’re eating and its calorie count as you’re eating it, with a new beta feature called “Snap It” that uses computer vision. Here’s how it worked for us

• So you want to edit your friends’ taste in music. The updated Pacemaker app lets you tweak and share not just your mixtapes, but also those of your friends

