NYC’s famous Union Square Cafe will use Apple Watches to improve customer service

By Marcus Baram

When New York’s Union Square Cafe reopens next month, floor managers and sommeliers will be wearing Apple Watches as part of a new customer service initiative. When a VIP walks into the restaurant, owned by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, or “someone orders a bottle of wine, a new table is seated, a guest waits too long to order her or his drink, or a menu item runs out, every manager will get an alert via the tiny computer attached to their wrist,” reports Eater. It’s all part of a partnership with Resy, the reservation systems startup.

