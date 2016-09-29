advertisement
This diet app now lets you take photos of your meal and tells you what you should be eating

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The popular diet app Lose It’s new “Snap It” feature (in beta) automatically identifies what’s in your lunch and tells you what you should be eating. After taking a picture with your smartphone, the app then analyzes a photo of the meal, and compares it against models from external databases as well as Lose It’s internal database, providing “food suggestions based on what it sees,” reports Fast Company‘s Neal Ungerleider

