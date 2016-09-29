advertisement
Polls taken three days after the first presidential debate are pretty good at predicting the election

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It’s been three days since Monday’s face-off between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and she’s up about 3 points in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics. In the three previous elections, the candidate who ended up winning the election was also leading in the polls three days after that first debate. Even Obama was ahead of Romney after his disastrous first debate back in 2012.

