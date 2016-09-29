Samsung: More than a million people around the world are using Galaxy Note 7s with safe batteries

In a statement on its Chinese website, Samsung said that more than a million people around the world are using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones with batteries “that are not vulnerable to overheating and catching fire,” reports Reuters. Earlier this month, the company announced a recall of 2.5 million smartphones in 10 markets amid reports of batteries catching fire. The fiasco is not expected to have that much of an impact on Samsung’s bottom line, with analysts expecting a one-off recall cost of about 1 trillion Korean won ($913 million) and reduced margins in the third quarter.