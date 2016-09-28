FBI says hackers “poking around” voter registration sites 

FBI director James Comey said so during a Congressional hearing today on Capitol Hill. CNN sources later in the day said hackers targeted registration sites in more than a dozen states. Comey advised states to be diligent about security around the sites, and to be aware that hackers are “poking around.”

“There have been a variety of scanning activities, which is a preamble for potential intrusion activities as well as some attempted intrusions at voter database registrations beyond those we knew about in July and August. We are urging the states just to make sure that their deadbolts are thrown and their locks are on and to get the best information they can from DHS just to make sure their systems are secure,” Comey said.

The news marks a broadening of the FBI’s investigation into suspected hacks around the U.S. presidential election. Hackers earlier this summer broke into Democratic National Committee servers, then broke into the servers of the Clinton campaign, and reports surfaced Tuesday of hack attempts against cell phones used by DNC officials. The FBI reportedly believes Russian government-backed hackers are behind all of it.