Medtronic’s “artificial pancreas” for patients with diabetes gets a green light 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved medical device maker Medtronic’s “artificial pancreas,” which automatically delivers insulin to patients with type 1 diabetes when they need it. The system measures patients’ glucose levels every five minutes.

Previously, many patients had to manually monitor their diabetes by making educated guesses about the right dose of insulin.

Some have pointed out that the approval came more quickly than expected, and point to the role of patient communities on Twitter and Facebook such as #WeAreNotWaiting.

The approval of 670G was incredibly fast. Even MDT was surprised. I wonder how #WeAreNotWaiting played into that. — Pete Schwamb (@ps2) September 28, 2016