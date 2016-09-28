Report: Spotify in advanced talks to buy SoundCloud

In a deal that could meaningfully change the competitive landscape for Apple Music, Spotify is reportedly angling to buy SoundCloud, Financial Times reports (behind paywall). An acquisition could dramatically increase the reach of Spotify and its advertiser and music publisher partners. SoundCloud said in 2014 its monthly active users number about 175 million, a huge base of prospects to up-sell to a paid service.

Spotify has a sizable lead over Apple Music in number of paid subscribers, with 40 million. Apple Music has 17 million, but is gaining.

SoundCloud just a few months ago launched its own streaming music service, called SoundCloud Go, but that service is said to have only a few hundred thousand paid subscribers.