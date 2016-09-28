Elon Musk won’t be the first man on Mars. And though he’s obsessed with traveling to the red planet, he’s also concerned about dying while doing it, he explained yesterday during the Q&A session after his keynote at the International Astronautical Congress in Mexico. “The probability of death on the first mission is quite high,” he said, pointing out that he has young children he would like to see grow up.
Whenever he does decide to go to Mars, however, he says he would need to develop a clear succession plan for his company, in case he dies. His full answer to the question is in the video below: