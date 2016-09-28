Afternoon intel: Twitter Moments for all, Senate votes to override 9/11-related Obama veto

• Earth has now surpassed the 400ppm mark for carbon dioxide , far above the safe level of 350ppm, possibly never to return again.

• Twitter is now letting all of its users create Moments instead of just media, letting your average Joe become an expert tweet curator.

• The U.S. Senate voted 97-1 against Obama’s veto of the “Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act,” which would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. If two-thirds of the House also votes against it, this could be the first override of Obama’s presidency.

• Malaysian flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian-made missile and not the Ukrainian military, according to international prosecutors, Reuters reports.

• Get your playtime in with this virtual Rubik’s Cube that Bing created as part of its initiative to offer more resources to teachers and students