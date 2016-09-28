advertisement
Afternoon intel: Twitter Moments for all, Senate votes to override 9/11-related Obama veto

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

• Earth has now surpassed the 400ppm mark for carbon dioxide, far above the safe level of 350ppm, possibly never to return again.

Twitter is now letting all of its users create Moments instead of just media, letting your average Joe become an expert tweet curator.

• The U.S. Senate voted 97-1 against Obama’s veto of the “Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act,” which would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. If two-thirds of the House also votes against it, this could be the first override of Obama’s presidency.

• Malaysian flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian-made missile and not the Ukrainian militaryaccording to international prosecutors, Reuters reports

• Get your playtime in with this virtual Rubik’s Cube that Bing created as part of its initiative to offer more resources to teachers and students

