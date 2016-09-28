VW unveils electric concept car it hopes will make up for its emissions scandal

It’s still fresh in lots of people’s minds–the giant 2015 scandal that resulted in Volkswagen having to pay nearly $15 billion as a result of its having gamed emissions standards.

Today, the company made one of its biggest steps toward trying to get people to forget: It unveiled its new concept car, an all-electric vehicle said to be capable of a range of more than 300 miles, potentially as much as 372 miles, on a charge. That would make it one of the industry’s leaders.

According to Business Insider, VW says the new car is more than a concept and in fact will hit roads in 2020, and could be followed with a fully automated version by 2025.

[Image: Volkswagen]