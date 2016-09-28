Serena Williams on police brutality: “I won’t be silent”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Serena Williams spoke out against the police shootings that have claimed so many black lives.
She wrote that while her nephew—a black man—was driving her yesterday, she spotted a police car that had pulled over on the side of the road and she had a terrible thought. “I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend,” Williams wrote. “I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew.”
She continued:
Why did I have to think about this in 2016? Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives? But I realized we must stride on- for it’s not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go . . . As Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘There comes a time when silence is betrayal.’ I won’t be silent.
Read the full post below: