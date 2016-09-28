Serena Williams on police brutality: “I won’t be silent”

She wrote that while her nephew—a black man—was driving her yesterday, she spotted a police car that had pulled over on the side of the road and she had a terrible thought. “I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend,” Williams wrote. “I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew.”

She continued:

Why did I have to think about this in 2016? Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives? But I realized we must stride on- for it’s not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go . . . As Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘There comes a time when silence is betrayal.’ I won’t be silent.