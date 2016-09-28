advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google: Spanish-language searches for voter registration jumped 2,200%  in the last week

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

All those online efforts to promote voter registration seem to be paying off. According to Google Trends, Spanish-language searches for ways to register to vote leaped 2,200% and English-language searches jumped 430% in just the last week.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life