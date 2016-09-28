LIVE: White House shows off how Americans are using government open data

Right now, the White House is hosting an event that features “cutting-edge uses of government open data to promote government efficiency and effectiveness, drive innovation, economic opportunity, and improve the health and welfare of the American public.” Sounds pretty grandiloquent, but there are some interesting speakers telling their stories, including Tim Yoon, the winner of the Food and Security Challenge, Beth Beck talking about NASA’s Space Apps Challenge, Black Girls Code’s Roxann Stafford, and U.S. chief data scientist DJ Patil.