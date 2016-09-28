The inevitable finally happened: BlackBerry stopped making BlackBerries

It’s truly the end of an era, along with convicted swindler Bernie Madoff and the idea that Bing might actually serve as a legitimate alternative to Google. BlackBerry, whose once-ubiquitous smartphone had a 20% global market share in 2009, is going to outsource the development and design of its device to focus on software and services. The announcement boosted BlackBerry shares by 3% in premarket trading, reports Reuters.