The inevitable finally happened: BlackBerry stopped making BlackBerries

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It’s truly the end of an era, along with convicted swindler Bernie Madoff and the idea that Bing might actually serve as a legitimate alternative to Google. BlackBerry, whose once-ubiquitous smartphone had a 20% global market share in 2009, is going to outsource the development and design of its device to focus on software and services. The announcement boosted BlackBerry shares by 3% in premarket trading, reports Reuters.

